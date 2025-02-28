VIRGINIA NEWS – Prince Williams County creates online hub to help fired federal workers

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Prince William County Virginia has introduced a new digital hub that is made to support government workers who lost their jobs as a result of the recent changes in the number of federal workers. The website that has been developed includes information about job opportunities, workforce training, housing help, and mental health resources. The supervisor Victor Angry has spearheaded the effort to create the digital tool according to a press release. The resource page aims to help workers who may have been laid off as part of the current administration’s changes to the government workforce. These cuts have been spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency which has been spearheaded by Elon Musk. Over 30,00 federal workers live in Prince William County according to the release. Chair of the county’s board of supervisors Deshundra Jefferson said, “ This is unprecedented,” She went on to say, “We’re making sure that we are making resources available for them in case they want to find another job, go back to school or launch their own business.” The hub includes links to job banks and employment opportunities within the county. The school system has openings for those in teaching, teachers, aides, and substitute teachers. There are also job openings available in the police sheriff and fire departments.