POLITICS NEWS – Judge calls Trump’s firing of federal workers at Veteran Affairs, other agencies illegal

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A federal judge from San Francisco has said that the Trump administration’s firing of federal probationary employees is illegal and should be stopped. U.S. District Judge William Alsup has said that the U.S. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must rescind the directives that have been sent to some agencies that order them to fire probationary employees. The vast majority of workers who have been fired are only in the first or second year of the job. Alsup has also issued the temporary restraining order at the end of a hearing on Thursday.

His order covers agencies whose firings will impact the various civic organizations that initially sued the Trump administration. Those agencies include the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Park Service, the Small Business Administration, the National Park Service, the Small Business Administration, the Bureau of Land Management, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Defense. The lawsuit was originally brought by labor unions and was later joined by civic groups alleging that the OPM unlawfully ordered agencies to carry out the firings. The coalition’s attorneys wrote, “Statements from officials at multiple federal agencies admit that the agencies carried out the terminations not at their discretion, but on the direct orders of OPM.”