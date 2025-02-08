NATIONAL NEWS – Justice Department sues Chicago over sanctuary laws, as ICE raids terrorize immigrants throughout the nation

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a lawsuit against the City of Chicago and the state of Illinois over the “sanctuary laws” that are in place in Illinois and Chicago that have limited their cooperation with immigration authorities like ICE. The lawsuit was filed formally on Thursday in an Illinois federal court. The lawsuit accuses the jurisdictions with these “sanctuary laws” of “making it more difficult for, and deliberately impeding, federal immigration officers’ ability to carry out their responsibilities.”

The governor of Illinois JB Pritzker released a statement from his office that stated “The bipartisan Illinois TRUST Act, signed into law by a Republican governor, has always been compliant with federal law and still is today. … Instead of working with us to support law enforcement, the Trump Administration is making it more difficult to protect the public, just like they did when Trump pardoned the convicted January 6 violent criminals. We look forward to seeing them in court.” Trump and his appointees have threatened to punish cities like Chicago for their “sanctuary laws” by withholding funding as he attempted to do during this first administration. However, these efforts were snuffed out by court rulings.