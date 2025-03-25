NATIONAL NEWS – Famed “Big Short” economist Danny Moses warns crashed markets have not begun to factor in effects of DOGE cuts

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Famed economist Danny Moses, who is best known for predicting the 2008 stock market crash, is critically warning that the economy is in jeopardy because of the cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency. These cuts have jeopardized private contractors, small businesses, and the labor market. Moses said, “It’s not as simple as just, ‘We think there’s fraud, let’s cut waste, let’s cut expenses.’” As the founder of Moses Ventures, he is also well-known for the famous book-turned-movie “The Big Short.” Moses cautioned the market has not yet accounted for the negative economic impact of the mass cuts to government jobs that have been carried out at the hands of Elon Musk and DOGE. He stated, “We are underestimating the impact to the economy of the cuts we’re making at the federal government, and what that might mean [for]the knock-on effects into the economy.” This second Trump administration has fired over 24,000 federal workers, many of whom are expected to have difficulty finding a new job well into the future.