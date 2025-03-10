MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland joins states suing Trump’s administration over mass firings

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Maryland has now joined 19 other states that are suing multiple federal agencies, contending that the Trump administration has illegally fired thousands of federal probationary workers. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is leading the coalition of attorneys in their federal lawsuit that was filed late Thursday in Maryland where the state estimates around 10% of households receive wages from the federal government. Maryland Governor Wes Moore said, “The draconian actions of the Trump-Vance Administration could lead to tens of thousands of jobs lost, hundreds of thousands of lives disrupted, and the cratering of tens of millions of dollars in income here in Maryland.” in a statement on Friday.

On Friday Brown moved for a temporary restraining order in federal court in Maryland which is seeking to stop any more firing of federal probationary employees and to reinstate those who have been fired. The mass firings have caused irreparable burdens and expenses for the states, the lawsuit said, because states will have to support recently unemployed workers and review and adjudicate claims of unemployment assistance. Over 800 federal workers fired in Maryland have already applied for unemployment benefits. The lawsuit has also contended that the layoffs will hurt state finances due to lost revenue. In a news release Brown said, “Instead of following the law and notifying states, his administration blindsided Maryland, forcing us to deal with the devastating economic fallout and social consequences.”