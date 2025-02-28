ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Rachel Maddow condemns MSNBC for firing Joy Reid

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Rachel Maddow spoke out against MSNBC over the company’s decision to pull her colleague Joy Reid from its programming and the company’s treatment of staffers who potentially face layoffs. Maddow addressed the issue Monday night addressing the “changes” that were announced by MSNBC. She reminded her viewers that her show “The Rachel Maddow Show” would change back to only airing on Mondays after President Trump’s first 100 days in office She went on to say that although her show would remain her colleagues would not remain as a result of the programming overhaul. Maddow cited the cancellation of “The ReidOut” in the 7 PM timeslot exit from the network. She said that Joey Reid’s exit from the network was “ very, very, very hard to take.”

She went on to say, “I am 51 years old. I have been gainfully employed since I was 12. And I have had so many different kinds of jobs, you wouldn’t believe me if I told you. But in all of the jobs I have had, in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid.” Maddow said, “I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her,” she continued. “I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door. It is not my call, and I understand that, but that’s what I think.”