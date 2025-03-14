POLITICS NEWS – IRS replaces chief counsel with Trump ally, after DOGE threatens to share tax information with other agencies

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The IRS’ acting chief counsel Wiliam Paul has officially been removed from his position and has been replaced by Andre De Mello. De Mello is an attorney in the chief counsel office and a supporter of Elon Musk and DOGE. Paul was reportedly demoted from his position because he clashed with some of the policies that were implemented by DOGE. Specifically, DOGE’s alleged push to share tax information with multiple agencies.

This news comes as the IRS plans to take massive cuts to the workforce. The IRS is said to be drafting plans to cut its workforce by almost half through layoffs and incentivized buyouts. This is part of Trump’s efforts to significantly shrink the size of the federal workforce The administration has closed agencies laying off nearly all probationary employees who haven’t gained civil service and offering buyouts to almost all federal employees through a “deferred resignation program” to try and quickly reduce the government workforce.