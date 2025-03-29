ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Amazon MGM studios boss steps down, will not be replaced

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The head of MGM Studios, Jen Salke, has officially stepped down from her role. Mike Hopkins, the head of Amazon’s Prime Video and MGM Studios, made the announcement on Thursday in a memo sent to all employees.

Salke’s departure from Amazon is due to her move into film production, and her position will not be replaced, Hopkins said. In the statement, he explained, “We’ve decided to flatten our leadership structure a bit and not fill the head of studios role. In line with Amazon’s recent work to streamline reporting lines and accelerate decision-making, we felt this was the best direction for our studio, which will now operate as distinct film and television studios.”

Amazon hired Salke in 2018 to lead the studio business after the ousting of her predecessor, Roy Price, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.