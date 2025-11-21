WHITE HOUSE NEWS – After Republicans turn on Trump, president signs bill he fought against

On Wednesday, President Trump signed a bill that would require the Justice Department to release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files relating to the sexual predator and convicted child abuser within 30 days. Trump took to Truth Social, announcing that he was releasing the files, and he argued that most of Epstein’s associates were with Democrats. He wrote, “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein will soon be revealed, because capital I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

The bill in the House of Representative passed 427 – 1 on Tuesday and passed in the Senate unanimously. The only congressman to vote against releasing the bill was the Republican from Louisiana, Clay Higgins. The bill was passed through the Epstein Files Transparency Act that was led by Democrat Congresswoman Ro Khanna and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a one-time friend and Ally of Trump, gave support to the bill as well.