VIRGINIA NEWS – ALERT: Abduction attempt of a 13-year-old at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds reported

The Shenandoah County police are reporting that a possible attempted child abduction occurred at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds involving a 13-year-old boy. The attempted abduction reportedly happened on Wednesday night when an adult white female and two adult males tried to abduct the child, who broke free and ran away. A parent of the child called the sheriff’s ofice and reported the incident.

According to the child, a white female in her 40s at the main ticket gate asked the boy to help her carry a box to her car, and then led the boy to a black pick-up truck at the gate. As he got closer to the truck, two males — described as white with a buzz cut and the other was Hispanic with neat facial hair– tried to grab the boy, who wrestled with the female and ran away. If you have any information on this incident or an incident similar to this, call 911 and report it or call the Shenandoah County sheriff’s office at (540) 459-6100.