NATIONAL NEWS – Tropical Storm Andrea marks quiet start to Atlantic hurricane season

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed far northeast of Bermuda. The system, a compact cluster of showers and thunderstorms with sustained winds of 40 mph, is expected to be short-lived due to strong wind shear disrupting its structure.

Forecasters anticipate the storm will dissipate by Wednesday, contributing to a slow start for the season. Andrea poses no threat to the United States, with potential impacts limited to mid-Atlantic cruise and shipping routes. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.