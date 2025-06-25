a
a
logo
mobile-logo
Trending News
HomeDAILY NEWSNATIONAL NEWS – Tropical Storm Andrea marks quiet start to Atlantic hurricane season

NATIONAL NEWS – Tropical Storm Andrea marks quiet start to Atlantic hurricane season

DAILY NEWS / National / Uncategorized
543 Views
by:

NATIONAL NEWS – Tropical Storm Andrea marks quiet start to Atlantic hurricane season

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed far northeast of Bermuda. The system, a compact cluster of showers and thunderstorms with sustained winds of 40 mph, is expected to be short-lived due to strong wind shear disrupting its structure.

Forecasters anticipate the storm will dissipate by Wednesday, contributing to a slow start for the season. Andrea poses no threat to the United States, with potential impacts limited to mid-Atlantic cruise and shipping routes. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Share With:
Rate This Article
Tags
Author

contact@dcspotlight.com

Related Articles

a

The DC Spotlight Newspaper is the pulse of the city. We are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s source for local, national and world news, politics, sports, entertainment, books, concerts, restaurants, events, and social news issues. The DC Spotlight entertains, informs, enlightens and inspires metro readers to not only be great, but also create great things in our communities.

Recent Posts
Address

The DC Spotlight Newspaper
P. O. Box 10394
Rockville, MD 20849

EMAIL: Contact@dcspotlight.com
PHONE: 240-810-7216

Advertise

Advertise@dcspotlight.com
240-810-7216

©2025 The DC Spotlight Newspaper.