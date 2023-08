By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Yesterday, two men survived after suffering an aircraft accident as the seaplane they were flying crashed into a cornfield in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. This plane reportedly suffered engine failure and stalled mid flight. The pilot and his passenger, Anthony Copozzi and Charles O’ Brien were forced to make an emergency landing in a field off Bayside Road. The aircraft landed upside down on its roof and the two passengers survived with only minor injuries.