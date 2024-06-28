MARYLAND NEWS – 17-year-old shot and killed in Bowie, Maryland

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

A 17-year-old was tragically shot and killed in Bowie, Maryland. The incident occurred within the city limits, and the victim later died at a hospital. The police are actively investigating the case, with details emerging about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Salvador, and an 18-year-old suspect, Marquet Holmes Jr., has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting. The community is mourning the loss, and authorities are working to uncover more about the motives and events leading up to the shooting.