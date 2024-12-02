ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Diddy cites Trump in defense of sexual assault allegations from prison

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

Sean “Diddy” Combs could be released on bail as early as Thanksgiving. While he prepares for the holidays, the prosecution for the state of New York is fighting to keep him in jail, claiming he has made obstructionist statements. In his defense, Combs’ lawyers have repeatedly cited President-elect Donald Trump, arguing that preventing Combs’ release on those terms would violate his right to free speech.

Additionally, the prosecution has alleged that Combs has attempted to launch PR campaigns from inside prison to garner public support ahead of his trial on May 5th through his family and friends’ social media accounts. Combs has encouraged those close to him to promote his innocence in posts celebrating his 55th birthday which occurred while he was behind bars.