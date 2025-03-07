PRINT OUT THE “WE ARE DAVID” PLAN (FIGHT TRUMP’S ATTACK ON AMERICANS)

The WE ARE DAVID Plan

(AKA: THE BRAVE AMERICANS AND FEDERAL WORKERS ACTION PLAN)

1. Print out this 10 step plan. Follow it and give it to friends and family members.

2. Call or write to your member of Congress in your state. Click on this link and enter your zip code. (https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member)

⦁ Tell your member of Congress about your layoffs, high grocery prices and to oppose Trumps executive orders. Tell them your story.

⦁ Tell Congress not to allow cuts to Medicaid or your Social Security now or in the future.

⦁ Use the app “5 Calls” to sign up and contact your member of Congress by phone.

3. Protest and collapse Tesla. We must collapse the Tesla company and stock price.

⦁ Do not buy Tesla cars

⦁ Do not buy Tesla stock. (Check the stock price https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/TSLA)

⦁ Find the next protest of Tesla and Elon Musk and show up at the Tesla dealership with your signs and loud voices. As Elon destroys the American economy and the American family, we must stop him before he finishes his plan: to bring apartheid to the US like South Africans did in South Africa. DEI was the beginning of a plan to destroy America’s diversity and rights for all people. DEI affects rights for women (including white women), minorities, disabled, LBGTQ, and veterans. With DEI, Americans have no rights.

4. Do not shop at Target stores. (March 5-April 17, 2025 – The 40 day fast from Target)

⦁ (On Jan 24, 2025, Target announced the end to DEI) Their stock has dropped from $137 to $115. Our boycott of Target stores and Target stock is working. Stay strong, stick to the plan and stay away from Target.

⦁ Here are some alternative stores: Family Dollar, Dollar General, KMart, Kohls, Walgreens, TJMaxx, Ross, Marshalls, Sam’s Club and Costco.

5. Support ALL small businesses in your communities that support DEI and diversity of ALL races.

⦁ List of black companies (https://www.supportblackowned.com/) (support businesses in your communities) https://heyzine.com/flip-book/238b286abf.html#page/1

6. Send a “YOU’RE FIRED” postcard to Donald Trump. Post “You’re fired” messages on Social Media platforms. The address is 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, D.C. 20500 U.S.

⦁ On APRIL 15,2025, when you pay and mail your taxes, send a postcard or greeting card to the White House.

PICK ONE: Pick a line to put on your “YOU’RE FIRED” postcard.

⦁ I am your boss and my taxes will no longer pay for your salary and your poor performance. You’re FIRED!

⦁ My taxes pay for your job, not for you to take our jobs. You’re FIRED!

⦁ If you think your job is to take our jobs, it’s time for us relieve you of your job. You’re FIRED!

⦁ You obviously can’t handle your job, because Elon is doing all the work. You’re FIRED!

7. Register to vote all of your kids, nieces, nephews and grandkids who will turn 18 this year.

8. Post on your social media all protests. One photo is enough. Show the world that we are out there fighting for our country.

9. If you are not registered to vote, REGISTER TODAY! Vote in all upcoming elections and special elections. We cannot defeat Trump without winning the House and Senate.

10. Bookmark this page. SEND US YOUR SUGGESTIONS. Do not sit by passively and watch the dismantling of your country. We need your feedback and suggestions. There will be updates as we add your suggestions and feedback.

For questions or press inquiries, send emails to contact@dcspotlight.com and write “WE ARE DAVID” in the subject line.