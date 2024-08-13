WORLD NEWS – Tragic Brazil plane crash claims 62 lives on board, including 7 cancer doctors

A tragic plane crash in Vinhedo, Brazil, claimed the lives of all 62 people on board, including at least eight cancer doctors who were en route to an oncology conference. The plane, operated by Voepass airlines, was headed to São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport when it crashed. Emergency crews recovered all victims, with the remains being identified using various methods, including DNA samples provided by family members.

Among the victims were four professors, a 4-year-old boy with his family, and individuals with dual citizenship. A fortunate few, including seven oncology cancer doctors who took an earlier flight and a passenger who missed the doomed flight, narrowly escaped the disaster. Investigators are analyzing the plane’s black box to determine the cause of the crash.