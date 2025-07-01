WORLD NEWS – Thailand’s Prime Minister suspended over leaked call with Cambodian leader

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid an ethics investigation into a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. The call, which followed a deadly border clash in May, sparked public backlash over Paetongtarn’s deferential tone and prompted mass protests.

The court’s unanimous decision to review the case adds to Thailand’s long history of political instability, particularly involving the Shinawatra family. Paetongtarn is the third member of her family to hold—and potentially lose—the premiership. Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit will serve as acting leader while the investigation proceeds.