WORLD NEWS – Pakistan warns of facing an imminent attack from India

DAILY NEWS / World
Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Pakistan says that it now has “credible intelligence”  that India is planning to launch military strikes in the next 24-36 hours. The country’s information minister said that on Wednesday, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors ramp up. Attaullah Tarar made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “Any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.” He did not elaborate further on what intelligence Pakistan has acquired. 

His comments came during a contentious exchange between the two nations after last week’s deadly terrorist attack on tourists in the Indian-administered Kashmir. 26 people were killed in the exchange, and all but one were Indian nationals; one was from Nepal. 

 

