WORLD NEWS – Former CIA official Sue Mi Terry accused of being South Korean intelligence agent

Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA employee and senior official at the National Security Council, has been charged with serving as a secret agent for South Korea’s intelligence service, according to the Justice Department. The indictment claims that Terry accepted luxury goods and expensive dinners in exchange for promoting South Korean government positions in media, sharing confidential information, and facilitating access for South Korean officials to U.S. government personnel. Additionally, Terry allegedly passed handwritten notes from a private meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about U.S. policy toward North Korea to South Korean intelligence.

After leaving the U.S. government in 2011, Terry became a prominent voice in public policy on Korean affairs while working at think tanks. Prosecutors allege that during this period, South Korean intelligence officers covertly paid her over $37,000 for a public policy program she controlled. Despite her attorney, Lee Wolosky, asserting that the allegations are baseless and that Terry has been a consistent critic of the South Korean government, the indictment claims that she never registered as a foreign agent. Furthermore, Terry did not disclose her covert work with South Korea on forms filed with the House of Representatives, where she testified multiple times, thus preventing Congress from evaluating her testimony in the context of her alleged foreign affiliations.