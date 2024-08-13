WORLD NEWS – Did you know Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in LA saved the Olympics closing after massive failure in Paris?

The Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony faced criticism for sound issues and was deemed “artsy rubbish” by some viewers. However, the event was redeemed during the handover to Los Angeles, where Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Billie Eilish delivered a high-energy performance on Venice Beach. Snoop, who had already won over fans as a commentator, was especially praised for his role in closing the ceremony, with many calling him the true star of the Olympics.

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise added to the spectacle by performing a daring stunt at the Stade de France, rappelling down from the stadium roof after receiving the Olympic flag from Simone Biles. The Los Angeles segment, featuring live performances by Californian natives like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish, left viewers excited for the 2028 Games in LA, marking a stark contrast to the criticized Paris ceremony.