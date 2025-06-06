a
WORLD NEWS – China says it is considering trade with the U.S., but must cancel tariffs first

WORLD NEWS – China says it is considering trade with the U.S., but must cancel tariffs first

DAILY NEWS / World
Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

China claims that it is assessing its economic situation after what it says may have been multiple overtures from the U.S. seeking trade talks, a potential sign that the two sides may be inching closer to an economic breakthrough. However, in a statement, China’s Commerce Ministry indicated that the Trump administration’s tariffs stand in the way. Chinese imports into the U.S. now face a crippling 145% tariff after Washington, D.C. and Beijing engaged in tariffs going back and forth increased last month.  

Exporters, importers, port officials, and recent government statistics all suggest that trade in both directions is slow, as a result, with cumulative effects for the economy. However, neither side seems to be giving in. Trump and his officials have said that they believe China wants to discuss whether tariffs will eventually be reduced. In an interview on Fox News on Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said China wants to reach “some sort of short-term accommodation.”  

