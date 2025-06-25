WORLD NEWS – Ceasefire between Israel and Iran falls apart after Israeli air strikes

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Moments after agreeing to a ceasefire, the agreement between Iran and Israel brokered by the U.S. is crumbling. Uncertainty clouds the ceasefire declared between Israel and Iran, announced Monday by President Donald Trump just hours after Iran launched missiles at the Al Udeid Airbase, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel had accepted the terms, and Iranian state media reported the ceasefire’s commencement, with the intent of a full halt to hostilities.

The agreement outlined a staggered start: Iran would begin the ceasefire at 04:00 GMT Tuesday, with Israel to follow 12 hours later. However, Israeli forces struck a radar site north of Tehran shortly after the ceasefire window began, citing Iranian violations. No further Israeli strikes occurred following a phone call between Netanyahu and Trump, but the breach has raised concerns about the fragile status of what’s being referred to as the “Twelve Day War.”