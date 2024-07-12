WORLD NEWS – Phone belonging to missing Chicago woman found by Bahamas search crew

Authorities in the Bahamas have recovered an iPhone believed to belong to Taylor Casey, a 41-year-old Chicago woman who went missing there about three weeks ago. Casey, a dedicated yoga practitioner for 15 years, was last seen on June 19 while attending a yoga retreat. Her disappearance was first reported by the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat after she failed to attend morning classes. A search led by Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander involved tracking a scent from a tent to the water, where the phone was found underwater. Despite efforts, including seeking help from American authorities, investigators have been unable to unlock the phone or find any significant clues from surveillance footage.

Casey’s mother expressed frustration with the local authorities’ response, noting the lack of urgency and visibility in the search efforts. She reported not seeing any missing person flyers initially and felt the investigation was not handled with the seriousness it deserved. The family has since requested the FBI to take over the search, expressing dissatisfaction with the current investigation. Despite using underwater drones and reviewing hotel surveillance footage, no new information has surfaced. Casey’s friend, Emily Williams, also criticized the handling of the case, calling it disturbing and infuriating. The State Department is in communication with the family, while the FBI has deferred comments to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.