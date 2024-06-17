WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Possible World War Era munitions found at American University

Zoe McKey, Staff Writer

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have discovered and confirmed that 19 full and segmented munitions of the World War I era were found on American University’s campus located in northwest Washington, D.C. This location also previously served as a testing sight for chemical weapons. The recovered munitions were identified as 75 mm projectiles. Two of which were filled with an unidentified fluid, resulting in D.C.’s Fire and Emergency Services and the Army’s Fort Belvoir’s 55th Ordnance Company being called.

The location of the found projectiles was a blocked Army Corps worksite on the southernmost edge of the campus next to a previously demolished AU building. The munitions have been safely removed from AU’s campus and sent to a secure testing site.