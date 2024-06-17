WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – NWS verifies that 7 tornados blew threw the DC region

Zoe McKey, Staff Writer

Last Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported that seven tornadoes touched down in the DC metro area. The tornados were responsible for damaging powerlines, the toppling of trees, and left about five people injured.

As a result, cleaning crews were gathered on Thursday morning to remove the damaged trees from roads and powerlines. Initial reports of severe weather were reported in Loudoun County where a potential tornado-producing storm was headed toward Maryland. The damage is still being assessed.