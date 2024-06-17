WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Enormous and venomous 8 legged flying spider heading to the DC reigon

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A venomous spider that travels by wind and is about the size of a human palm is heading to the DC Metro area. Despite it being venomous, the spider is described as docile and non-threatening. Although it appears threatening it poses no threat as its fangs are too small to pierce through the skin of humans.

The invasive species from Asia, are beneficial for pest control. Many invasive pests, such as lantern flies, are trapped in their webs and eaten by the spiders. The spiders receive more attention during frequent storms due to their method of travel. They ride the storm-produced air currents, known as “ballooning”, making them appear to fly in the air.