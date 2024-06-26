Trending
WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – DC Public Service Commission to investigate

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

The D.C. Public Service Commission (PSC) has been urged to investigate Washington Gas Light’s (WGL) pipeline infrastructure following concerns about the effectiveness of its PROJECTpipes initiative. The Office of the People’s Counsel (OPC) filed a petition highlighting an increase in hazardous gas leaks and questioning the safety, cost, and environmental impact of the project.

The initiative, aimed at repairing and replacing parts of WGL’s natural gas delivery system, has been criticized for its rising costs, with the company proposing to spend nearly $672 million over the next five years. OPC’s petition is supported by a letter from the D.C. Council, which argues that the project contradicts the city’s climate goals​.

