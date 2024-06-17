Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Chennedy Carter and rookie Angel Reese lead the Sky past the Mystics, who fall to 0-10

WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Chennedy Carter and rookie Angel Reese lead the Sky past the Mystics, who fall to 0-10

0
By on DAILY NEWS, Features, Wash DC News

Zoe McKey, Staff Writer

Rookie WNBA payers Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 79 to 71 on Thursday night. Angel Reese, who is a Maryland native and previous student at the University of Maryland, returned to the DC Metro area. This time playing for the opposing team.

Reese scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and five steals while Carter scored a season-high 25 points off the
bench. This marked  Washington’s 10th consecutive loss of the season, the fourth longest streak in WNBA history.

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.