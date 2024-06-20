WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – 5 Construction companies in the district accused of wage theft

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Attorney General of Washington, D.C., Brian Schwalb, has filed a lawsuit against five construction companies and labor brokers for misclassifying workers as independent contractors instead of employees. This misclassification allows companies to avoid paying overtime, providing paid sick leave, and contributing to state and federal taxes, thereby reducing their costs unlawfully.

The defendants in the lawsuit include general contractors like Gilbane Building Company and Consigli Construction, as well as labor brokers who supplied the misclassified workers. The lawsuit alleges that these companies violated the District’s Workplace Fraud Act, Minimum Wage Revision Act, and Sick and Safe Leave Act.