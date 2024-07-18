WASHINGTON, D.C. – Urban heat island effect in Washington, D.C. is among the worst in the country

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Washington, D.C. is experiencing an accelerated increase in temperatures, primarily due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect, where city areas are significantly hotter than surrounding suburbs. This phenomenon is exacerbated by impervious surfaces, lack of green spaces, and additional heat from cars and industrial zones. Recent heat records, with temperatures topping 101°F for three consecutive days, highlight the severity of this issue. Analysis from Climate Central ranks D.C. sixth among major U.S. cities for UHI effects, with some neighborhoods feeling up to 17°F hotter than others.

To combat rising temperatures, D.C. has implemented various initiatives, particularly targeting the most vulnerable residents in lower-income areas. These include a heat strategy initiative, projections for future heat emergencies, and pioneering efforts in green roof programs and tree canopy expansion. The city aims to achieve a 40% tree canopy by 2032 and is investing over $34 million in federal funds to enhance “tree equity.” Additionally, new cool-pavement technology is being explored to further mitigate the impact of urban heat.