WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Wax statue of Abraham Lincoln melts in D.C. heat wave

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

A wax statue of Abraham Lincoln placed outside an elementary school in Northwest Washington, D.C., began melting due to a severe heat wave that has covered the area. The statue, part of an outdoor art display, could not withstand the high temperatures, leading to its partial deformation. The melting incident attracted attention from the local community and media, highlighting the impacts of extreme weather conditions on outdoor art installations.

In response to the statue’s deterioration, the organizers decided to remove it from the display to prevent further damage. The incident has sparked conversations about the sustainability and durability of outdoor art in changing climate conditions, prompting artists and event planners to consider more resilient materials for future exhibits.