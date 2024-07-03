WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Washington Nationals top prospect, James Wood, set to make major debut

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

James Wood, the Washington Nationals’ top prospect, is set to make his major league debut on Monday night against the New York Mets. This long-awaited debut comes after Wood’s impressive performance in Triple-A, where he posted a .346 batting average and a 1.036 OPS, along with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in 51 games. The 21-year-old outfielder was a key acquisition from the San Diego Padres in the 2022 trade for Juan Soto and has quickly risen to be MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect.

His call-up is highly anticipated, signaling a significant moment for the Nationals as they continue their rebuilding efforts​. Wood’s journey to the majors has been marked by overcoming a recent hamstring injury that delayed his debut. Since returning from the injured list, he has continued to excel, further demonstrating his readiness for the big leagues.