WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Victim’s bike thrown on metro track and stabbed, suspect still at large

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A violent incident occurred at the Metro Center station in Washington, D.C., where a suspect stabbed a man and subsequently threw a bike onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. The attack left the man critically injured.

Metro officials and law enforcement responded promptly to secure the area and initiate an investigation. The suspect fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by authorities who are now reviewing surveillance footage to identify and apprehend the individual responsible.