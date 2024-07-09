WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – The District gets 46% reduction in car jackings in the month of June

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The District has seen a significant decline in carjackings, with a 78% drop in June of this year compared to June 2023, and a 46% decrease year-to-date, according to U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves. This reduction, attributed to increased arrests and convictions, a specialized MPD carjacking task force formed in 2021, and advanced investigative tools, marks a notable shift after years of rising incidents. Graves emphasized the collective efforts within and beyond the criminal justice system, including traditional prosecution, community intervention, education, and services, in influencing these trends.

Graves highlighted the disproportionate involvement of juveniles in these crimes, noting that since January 1, 2023, 62% of the 249 carjacking arrests were of individuals under 18. Despite securing long sentences for repeat offenders, Graves expressed frustration over the Youth Rehabilitation Act, which allows judges to impose sentences below the mandatory minimums. He stressed the importance of educating young people about the severe consequences of carjacking. Overall, the District has also seen a 30% decrease in violent crime and a 27% drop in homicides year over year.