WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Metro fare prices in the DMV expected to rise

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

This weekend marks the beginning of several changes to the Washington Metro fare system and service schedules. Effective June 25, 2023, the Metro will implement a simplified fare structure, eliminating the peak and off-peak pricing for weekday rides before 9:30 p.m. This change means all weekday rides will have a distance-based fare, resulting in higher costs for riders who previously benefited from lower off-peak rates. For instance, a trip that previously cost $3.85 during off-peak hours could now cost $6. Additionally, the base fare for Metrorail is being reduced from $2.25 to $2.00 to align with bus, weekend, and late-night services, while the maximum fare is increasing from $6 to $6.50.

In conjunction with these fare changes, Metro is also enhancing its service frequency. Starting June 25, bus services on 68 routes across the region will see expanded hours and more frequent runs. For example, the B2 route in Washington, D.C., will now offer 12-minute connections throughout the day. Additionally, rail services on the Blue, Orange, and Silver Lines will have 12-minute intervals from opening until 9:30 p.m. These adjustments are part of a broader $4.8 billion budget plan aimed at improving public transportation reliability and efficiency.