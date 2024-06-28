WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Massive fire breaks out in Washington, D.C. apartment complex

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

A significant fire broke out in an apartment building in Northeast Washington, D.C., displacing 17 people and two dogs. The blaze, which started just after midnight on Seaton Place NE, involved flames on all floors and the roof, eventually spreading to adjacent properties.

Firefighters worked extensively to control the fire and address hotspots. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The District’s mayor’s office and the Red Cross are assisting the displaced residents.