WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District police officer, Investigator Wayne David, dies after gun he was attempting to retrieve went off

WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District police officer, Investigator Wayne David, dies after gun he was attempting to retrieve went off

DAILY NEWS, Features, Wash DC News

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A District police officer, Investigator Wayne David, was fatally shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle near Kenilworth and Eastern Avenues in Northeast Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening. David, a 25-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and member of the Violent Crimes Suppression Division since 2007, was attempting to recover a gun from a storm drain when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the upper body. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center but later succumbed to his injuries. David, a dedicated officer who recovered hundreds of guns during his service, is remembered as a hero by the community and his colleagues.

The incident unfolded when police observed a suspicious individual near the vehicle who fled onto Interstate 295, discarding a firearm in a storm drain before escaping on the back of a motorcycle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting MPD in the ongoing investigation, which has led to a significant police presence and traffic disruptions in the area. This tragic event highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face, with David becoming the latest in a rising number of officers nationwide who have died in the line of duty this year. The MPD is urging anyone with information about the suspect to contact them immediately.

