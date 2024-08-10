WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – D.C. man serves two life sentences for holding former girlfriend hostage

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Bryant Phillips, a 54-year-old man from Washington, D.C., was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for kidnapping and assaulting a woman he had been in a consensual relationship with. The retired Marine had reportedly held the woman captive for three days, during which he physically and sexually assaulted her. Despite the trauma, the woman managed to escape by convincing Phillips to let her go to work, where she sought help.

Statistically, over 70% of female abduction victims are familiar with their abductor. The victim in this case had initially dismissed Phillips’ jealous behavior as a result of PTSD from his military service. However, his actions escalated, leading to a harrowing ordeal that ended with his conviction for multiple serious crimes, including first-degree sexual abuse and kidnapping.