WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – After record-breaking heat, D.C. metro area is placed under drought watch

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a drought watch, affecting nearly 6 million residents. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments reports that while the Potomac River and backup reservoirs currently have sufficient water, voluntary conservation measures are encouraged to manage demand. Michael Nardolilli, executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin, highlights the importance of using water wisely despite the well-prepared infrastructure. Residents are urged to fix leaks, wash full loads, and take shorter showers, among other conservation steps.

The drought watch precedes a potential drought warning, which could enforce stricter water usage restrictions. Experts are monitoring the Potomac River’s flow and weather forecasts to decide on releasing water from backup reservoirs, with this year’s probability higher than usual. Record-breaking high temperatures, low streamflow, and reduced precipitation have intensified drought conditions, impacting local farmers and their livestock. Residents should also exercise caution with fire safety during outdoor activities, despite the current low wildfire risk.