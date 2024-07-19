WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 2 men dead and 1 toddler injured in District shooting

Two men were killed and a 2-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Police are searching for a blue Dodge Charger with heavy tints in connection to the crime. The incident occurred at 11:22 a.m. near 22nd and Savannah streets when suspects armed with rifles exited a vehicle and began shooting, hitting three men and killing two of them. The girl was struck by gunfire while a group, including her, was leaving a day care for a morning walk. Her injuries are not life-threatening, and no other children were harmed.

District Police Chief Pamela Smith condemned the violence, emphasizing the community’s exhaustion with such incidents and the ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence. Initially, police were looking for three suspects in black clothing who fled in a white Chevy sedan, which has since been found abandoned. Smith expressed condolences to the affected families and reiterated the commitment to community safety.