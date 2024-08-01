WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 2 left seriously injured after food truck erupts in flames near the National Mall

On Wednesday afternoon, a food truck near the National Mall caught fire, critically injuring two men. D.C. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene on the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW around 3:15 p.m. to find the men outside the burning vehicle. Secret Service agents had already begun emergency rescue efforts before the injured men were transported to a local hospital, where one man’s condition was downgraded from critical to serious.

The fire department removed and secured propane tanks from the truck, emphasizing the dangers associated with propane use in food trucks. Spokesman Vito Maggiolo highlighted the importance of safety regulations and cleanliness to prevent such incidents. Constitution Avenue between 14th and 15th streets NW was temporarily closed but has since been reopened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.