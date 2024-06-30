WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 18 athletes from the D.C. area represent U.S. in Summer Olympics

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Washington, D.C. area has a strong representation among athletes who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Notable qualifiers include Noah Lyles, a world champion sprinter aiming to secure gold in the 200 meters, and Katie Ledecky, a seasoned swimmer with multiple Olympic medals looking to add more to her collection. Other standout athletes include gymnast Kayla DiCello and rower Claire Collins, who have both demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective sports. These athletes highlight the region’s diverse talent and commitment to excellence in various Olympic disciplines.

Additionally, other local athletes such as Jack Conger in swimming and John Orozco in gymnastics are gearing up to compete in Paris. Their achievements not only bring pride to the D.C. area but also inspire young athletes in the community. The dedication and hard work of these Olympians underscore the region’s significant contribution to Team USA, showcasing a wide range of sports from track and field to rowing and gymnastics.