WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than 300 illegal Mopeds confiscated by D.C. police

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Operation Ride Right, a road safety initiative launched by district police, aimed to address the illegal use of mopeds and scooters. Conducted over two weeks starting June 5, the program resulted in the impoundment of 273 scooters, the arrest of 81 individuals, and the issuance of 161 infraction notices. This crackdown highlights the authorities’ efforts to enforce road safety and reduce illegal moped and scooter activity on the streets.

Following the success of the initial phase, police plan to revisit the operation in the future. In the interim, they are distributing informational flyers to educate the public about the laws and requirements for operating motor-driven cycles in D.C. These flyers emphasize that mopeds and scooters are prohibited from bike lanes, sidewalks, and between lanes of traffic, and must adhere to all regular traffic laws. Additionally, drivers must wear helmets, have a valid license, license plate, registration, and insurance, and are restricted to carrying only one person at a time.