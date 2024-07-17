WASHINGTON, D.C. – FanDuel app shuts down in the District until a budget is approved

FanDuel’s sports betting app in Washington, D.C., went offline on Tuesday morning due to a delay in the approval of the city’s budget. This app, which replaced GambetDC in April, has gained popularity among bettors and generated significant revenue for the District. However, Mayor Muriel Bowser returned the $21 billion budget unsigned to the D.C. Council on Tuesday afternoon, halting the budget’s immediate implementation, but allowing its provisions to take effect without her signature. Bowser opposed the Council’s decision to implement a “mansion tax” and increase business taxes, urging lawmakers to find more budget cuts due to slow-growing city revenues.

During the budget limbo, FanDuel informed users that it lacked authorization to operate both its app or its online wagering partnership at D.C. United’s Audi Field. Although the District passed legislation to open the sports betting market to other third parties, that cannot proceed until the budget is effective. BetMGM announced plans to launch its app in the District, but did not confirm its online status. The full budget will now undergo a 30-day review by Congress, with the fiscal year 2025 beginning in October.