WASHINGTON, D.C. – D.C. Councilmember Trayon White arrested and accused of taking $156K in bribes

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

FBl officials have accused D.C. Councilmember Trayon White of accepting $156,000 in bribes in exchange for using his influence to maintain contracts at several government agencies, including the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS). The allegations, which surfaced in June 2024, claim that White received four payments totaling $35,000, representing 3% of the total contract value from companies providing violence intervention and family services in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

White, who represents Ward 8 and is known for his advocacy on youth violence solutions, was released on a recognizance bond after his arrest and was ordered to surrender his passport. Although the companies involved were not named, one was described as a community initiative serving high-risk individuals. The anonymous source who allegedly paid White has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to committing bank fraud and bribery and is expected to appear in court on August 16. White’s next status hearing is scheduled for September 19.