WASHINGTON, DC – DOGE federal layoffs negatively affect Washington, DC housing market

DAILY NEWS / Wash DC News
WASHINGTON, DC – DOGE federal layoffs negatively affect Washington, DC housing market

Ananya Roy, News Writer

A new survey by Bright MLS shows that federal job cuts are beginning to impact the Washington, DC housing market. According to the report, 37% of real estate agents in the area said their clients were buying or selling homes because of federal layoffs or buyout offers. Over half of the agents surveyed said job cuts have affected the market overall, and nearly half reported an increase in sales activity tied to these changes.

The survey also found that 15% of spring home sales in the Washington, DC region were driven by retirement, higher than the 10% average across the broader East Coast. While the market has remained relatively steady, experts say the ripple effects of government downsizing are starting to appear.

The DC Spotlight Newspaper is the pulse of the city. We are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s source for local, national and world news, politics, sports, entertainment, books, concerts, restaurants, events, and social news issues. The DC Spotlight entertains, informs, enlightens and inspires metro readers to not only be great, but also create great things in our communities.

