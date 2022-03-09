Beloved Silver Spring doctor, killed during hit-and-run

According to police, Dr. Rakesh Patel, who was in residency at Medstar Washington, was killed after he was hit by a suspect driving Patel’s own car. The suspect, who remains on the loose, struck the doctor after taking Patel’s unoccupied car in Northwest Washington, D.C. The car, a Mercedes, has been recovered. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8pm on Vernon St. NW near 18th St. and Florida Ave. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the District police at 202-727-9099 or the TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Photo: courtesy Medstar Washington Hospital Center

(Facebook post from MedStar)