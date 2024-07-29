VIRGINIA NEWS – Well-loved Virginia couple in the LGBTQ+ community, Christopher Kucera and Zachary Hatcher killed in devastating plane crash

The community in Virginia is mourning the loss of Christopher Kucera and Zachary Hatcher, a gay couple who died in a tragic plane crash. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Long Island MacArthur Airport as the couple was returning to their home in King George. Known for their charisma and community involvement, Kucera and Hatcher’s untimely deaths have left a significant void among friends and the local LGBTQ+ community. Kucera’s brother, Mike, commended him for his heroism in preventing further casualties during the crash.

Hatcher was on the verge of beginning his role as CEO of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region. He had a distinguished career in nonprofit leadership, having served in significant positions at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the University of Mary Washington. The couple was also known for their love of home renovations and had recently restored a historic farmhouse in King George County. Kucera, a passionate and experienced pilot, had been flying since his teenage years. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.