VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia woman suspected of killing of 3 roommates arrested after high-speed chase

By on DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A 23 year-old-woman accused of killing her three older roommates was taken into custody after a high-speed chase on a New York highway. The suspect Alyssa Jane Venable has been charged with three individual counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

Her roommates, two men, and one woman identified as Gregory Scott Powell, 60; Carol Anne Reese, 65 and Robert John McGuire, 77, were found dead at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home located in the 10500 block of White
Street Court in Fredericksburg. All three were suffering upper-body trauma, called according to authorities.

