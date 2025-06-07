a
VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly has died at 75

DAILY NEWS / Virginia News
VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly has died at 75

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly, who recently announced that he would not seek reelection in 2026, has died at age 75. His death means that the Democrats will lose another Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Connolly announced that he would be stepping down last month, as his cancer returned. In an open letter, Connolly said, “When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency.” He went on to say, “After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. Connolly, 75, also committed to doing “everything possible to continue to represent” his constituents for the remainder of his term, adding that the “sun is setting on my time in public service.” Additionally, Connolly said he would be moving into a final chapter with pride in what he had accomplished over the past 30 years of his career in public service. 

